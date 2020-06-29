All apartments in Alafaya
2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE
Last updated March 7 2020 at 7:13 AM

2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE

2615 Lakemoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2615 Lakemoor Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Magnificent 2-story pool home Loaded with plenty of upgrades. This is an absolute beautiful home with custom kitchen cabinets and a bay window overlooking your screened in lanai housing a fantastic pool with views of conservation. French doors lead into the pool area from the family room. Upstairs French doors lead into the master suite which has trayed ceiling for some architectural flare. There is also a huge more private loft great for a play room. Located on a quiet and private conservation area with No rear Neighbors! This neighborhood features countless amenities including a Fitness center with classes and events, park with jogging trail, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, junior Olympic size swimming pool, sauna, and sports fields. TOP RATED SCHOOLS IN THE AREA. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes away from the shopping, dining, and events in downtown Avalon Park. The extensive shopping & dining options at the Waterford Lakes Town Center are only 15 minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have any available units?
2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have?
Some of 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

