2615 LAKEMOOR DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated gym pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court

Magnificent 2-story pool home Loaded with plenty of upgrades. This is an absolute beautiful home with custom kitchen cabinets and a bay window overlooking your screened in lanai housing a fantastic pool with views of conservation. French doors lead into the pool area from the family room. Upstairs French doors lead into the master suite which has trayed ceiling for some architectural flare. There is also a huge more private loft great for a play room. Located on a quiet and private conservation area with No rear Neighbors! This neighborhood features countless amenities including a Fitness center with classes and events, park with jogging trail, playground, tennis courts, basketball courts, junior Olympic size swimming pool, sauna, and sports fields. TOP RATED SCHOOLS IN THE AREA. Conveniently located less than 5 minutes away from the shopping, dining, and events in downtown Avalon Park. The extensive shopping & dining options at the Waterford Lakes Town Center are only 15 minutes away.