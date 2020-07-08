All apartments in Alafaya
2564 Abey Blanco Drive

2564 Abey Blanco Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2564 Abey Blanco Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
cable included
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
cable included
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba townhouse in NW Village. Covered front porch at entry, fresh neutral tone interior paint, formal dining/flex room downstairs, spacious kitchen with STAINLESS STEEL appliances and breakfast bar, large eating space just off kitchen. Half bath downstairs with pedestal sink. All bedrooms upstairs, including the master bedroom with TRAY CEILING. Master bath boasts JETTED TUB/shower combo, and WALK IN CLOSET. Bedroom 3 can be used as media room as well as it is wired for surround sound. Upstairs laundry with washer and dryer included \"as-is\" and to be maintained by tenant at tenant\'s expense. Sliding doors to PRIVATE PATIO off the kitchen. Attached 2 car garage. HOA provides FREE BASIC CABLE and grounds maintenance. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION allows convenient access to FL-408, FL-528 and FL-417. Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, tennis, basketball and more! Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view!

2 Car Garage
Community Basketball
Community Playground
Community Pool
Community Tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have any available units?
2564 Abey Blanco Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have?
Some of 2564 Abey Blanco Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2564 Abey Blanco Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2564 Abey Blanco Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2564 Abey Blanco Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive offers parking.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive has a pool.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have accessible units?
No, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2564 Abey Blanco Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2564 Abey Blanco Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

