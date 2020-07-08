All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2519 Formax Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2519 Formax Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:51 PM

2519 Formax Drive

2519 Formax Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2519 Formax Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b84aa2b033 ----
AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba townhouse, over 1800 sq.ft! Located in the NW Village of Avalon Park, this home features a flex room downstairs that can be used as office/playroom/sitting room! Interior is painted to cool, soothing colors. Downstairs OPEN FLOOR PLAN has all solid surface flooring, with wood look tile. Spacious dining area off the kitchen, ISLAND COUNTER in kitchen with CORIAN COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, recessed lighting and pantry. Sliding doors from eating space to private patio. All bedrooms upstairs, including oversized master bedroom. WALK IN CLOSET off master bath. Full tub/shower in both upstairs full bathrooms. Upstairs laundry, with washer and dryer included and to be maintained by tenant at tenant at tenant\'s expense. Private patio in rear with brick pavers. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION allows convenient access to FL-408, FL-528 and FL-417. Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, tennis, basketball and more! Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view!

Click on Link below to schedule appointment!
https://showmojo.com/l/b84aa2b033

2 Car Garage
Community Basketball
Community Playground
Community Pool
Community Tennis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2519 Formax Drive have any available units?
2519 Formax Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2519 Formax Drive have?
Some of 2519 Formax Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2519 Formax Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2519 Formax Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2519 Formax Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2519 Formax Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2519 Formax Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2519 Formax Drive offers parking.
Does 2519 Formax Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2519 Formax Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2519 Formax Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2519 Formax Drive has a pool.
Does 2519 Formax Drive have accessible units?
No, 2519 Formax Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2519 Formax Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2519 Formax Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2519 Formax Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2519 Formax Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College