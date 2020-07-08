2519 Formax Drive

Amenities

AVALON PARK 3br 2.5ba townhouse, over 1800 sq.ft! Located in the NW Village of Avalon Park, this home features a flex room downstairs that can be used as office/playroom/sitting room! Interior is painted to cool, soothing colors. Downstairs OPEN FLOOR PLAN has all solid surface flooring, with wood look tile. Spacious dining area off the kitchen, ISLAND COUNTER in kitchen with CORIAN COUNTERS, solid wood cabinets, recessed lighting and pantry. Sliding doors from eating space to private patio. All bedrooms upstairs, including oversized master bedroom. WALK IN CLOSET off master bath. Full tub/shower in both upstairs full bathrooms. Upstairs laundry, with washer and dryer included and to be maintained by tenant at tenant at tenant\'s expense. Private patio in rear with brick pavers. Sorry, no pets. LOCATION allows convenient access to FL-408, FL-528 and FL-417. Community amenities include COMMUNITY POOL, tennis, basketball and more! Drive by, then schedule your appointment to view!



