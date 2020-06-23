2515 CYPRESS TRACE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court

Cypress Springs 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. - Cypress Springs 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage. The home is tiled from the entrance through the kitchen, breakfast rooms & both bathrooms with 18" tile. Spacious formal living & dining room. Great kitchen with breakfast bar that seats 6. Light maple cabinets with crown molding. Split plan with master bedroom at the rear & secondary bedrooms in center. The master suite is wonderfully spacious and has an oversize closet and master bath with arched window, walk in shower with a tiled shelf, double sinks and a separate water closet. The comfortable family room includes a triple sliding door to the park like pond view yard. Washer/dryer hookups. The community includes two community pools, recreation room, parks and tennis courts.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance / Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted.

Pet application and screening is required

One-time Pet Fee $300 - $500 per pet

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications



For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text 1(321) 895-9384, or email: cypr2515@rent.dynasty.com.



