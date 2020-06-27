All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:29 PM

2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY

2506 Jacqueline Suglio Aly · No Longer Available
Location

2506 Jacqueline Suglio Aly, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Newer townhouse for Rent. This corner 3 level unit, is located in the heart of downtown Avalon Park! This luxurious urban townhouse was built in 2017 and features tons of upgrades which includes real hardwood floors on the staircases, heavy duty laminate floors throughout and tile on all the wet areas. Tall ceilings in every level and tall doors/closets which adds a taste of luxury. Master is located on the top-level, fSecond floor features a beautiful updated Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and gorgeous granite. On the first level you walk into the foyer, a large bedroom with full bath and garage. Owners looking for a responsible Tenant who will take care of this unit as their own. All appliances are included. Property has 2 car garage and oversized. Small pet allowed - 1 under 20 pounds. Tenants must have renters insurance. Background check is a must. Application fee $40 for each adult. Featuring trey ceilings, walk-in closets, dual sinks and tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and guess bath is also located on the 3rd floor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have any available units?
2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have?
Some of 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY currently offering any rent specials?
2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY pet-friendly?
Yes, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY is pet friendly.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY offer parking?
Yes, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY offers parking.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have a pool?
No, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY does not have a pool.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have accessible units?
No, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY does not have accessible units.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY has units with dishwashers.
Does 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY have units with air conditioning?
No, 2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY does not have units with air conditioning.
