2506 JACQUELINE SUGLIO ALLEY

Newer townhouse for Rent. This corner 3 level unit, is located in the heart of downtown Avalon Park! This luxurious urban townhouse was built in 2017 and features tons of upgrades which includes real hardwood floors on the staircases, heavy duty laminate floors throughout and tile on all the wet areas. Tall ceilings in every level and tall doors/closets which adds a taste of luxury. Master is located on the top-level, fSecond floor features a beautiful updated Kitchen with upgraded cabinets, backsplash, Stainless Steel appliances and gorgeous granite. On the first level you walk into the foyer, a large bedroom with full bath and garage. Owners looking for a responsible Tenant who will take care of this unit as their own. All appliances are included. Property has 2 car garage and oversized. Small pet allowed - 1 under 20 pounds. Tenants must have renters insurance. Background check is a must. Application fee $40 for each adult. Featuring trey ceilings, walk-in closets, dual sinks and tiled shower. Two additional bedrooms and guess bath is also located on the 3rd floor.