2487 Ridgemoor Dr. Available 02/23/19 Single Family Pool Home in Stoney Brook East - This 4 bedroom, 2 bath pool home shows like new. Split floor plan with living room, dining room and family room open to kitchen. Screened in pool and water view. 2 car garage. Community is guard gated. Easy access to 408, and 417. Close shopping and restaurants. Pool and Lawn Services included in rent



Available March 1st / or possibly late Feb.

Contact Donna to make an appt. to see. 407-719-5532



No Pets Allowed



