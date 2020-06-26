2469 Guiana Plum Dr

Amenities

Available 08/02/19 Spacious 4 bedroom in Avalon Park. - Property Id: 135219



Spacious 2 story home in beautiful Avalon Park in Orlando, Florida. The large master suite is located on the ground floor with double vanities, separate shower and tub. Toilet and shower have a privacy door separing from the vanities and tub. Also located on the grond floor is a good sized kitchen with brand new side by side refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. You'll love the additional Btler's pantry with extra storage. To complete the first floor is a dining room, living room, family room, half bath plus covered patio to relax and enjoy drinks or dinner. Upstairs are three more bedroom and another bathroom. Opposite the front of the home is a large open area and to the rear is a roadway to the 2 car garage. Park area and community pools. Call to view now.

No Pets Allowed



