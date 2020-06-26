All apartments in Alafaya
2469 Guiana Plum Dr
2469 Guiana Plum Dr

2469 Guiana Plum Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2469 Guiana Plum Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
extra storage
Available 08/02/19 Spacious 4 bedroom in Avalon Park. - Property Id: 135219

Spacious 2 story home in beautiful Avalon Park in Orlando, Florida. The large master suite is located on the ground floor with double vanities, separate shower and tub. Toilet and shower have a privacy door separing from the vanities and tub. Also located on the grond floor is a good sized kitchen with brand new side by side refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher and disposal. You'll love the additional Btler's pantry with extra storage. To complete the first floor is a dining room, living room, family room, half bath plus covered patio to relax and enjoy drinks or dinner. Upstairs are three more bedroom and another bathroom. Opposite the front of the home is a large open area and to the rear is a roadway to the 2 car garage. Park area and community pools. Call to view now.
Property Id 135219

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have any available units?
2469 Guiana Plum Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have?
Some of 2469 Guiana Plum Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2469 Guiana Plum Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2469 Guiana Plum Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2469 Guiana Plum Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr offers parking.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr has a pool.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have accessible units?
No, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2469 Guiana Plum Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2469 Guiana Plum Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
