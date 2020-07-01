2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Avalon Park 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath - Avalon Park: 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 3801 sqft, open floor plan including formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, master is downstairs, 5 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen offers 42" staggered maple cabinets w/ crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built in double oven and cook top stove. Fireplace in the family room. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable & community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with schools, shops, restaurants and parks. Come check out this neo-traditional community that everyone is talking about! Close to major highways. Great schools! No Roommates.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com



