Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD

2415 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2415 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Avalon Park 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath - Avalon Park: 6 Bedroom + loft, 4 Bath, 2 Car Garage, 3801 sqft, open floor plan including formal living, formal dining, family room, eat in kitchen, master is downstairs, 5 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen offers 42" staggered maple cabinets w/ crown molding, granite countertops, stainless appliances, built in double oven and cook top stove. Fireplace in the family room. Neutral color paint throughout. Washer/dryer hookups. Includes basic cable & community pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with schools, shops, restaurants and parks. Come check out this neo-traditional community that everyone is talking about! Close to major highways. Great schools! No Roommates.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com

(RLNE4372310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have any available units?
2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have?
Some of 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD offers parking.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has a pool.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2415 WILD TAMARIND BLVD has units with air conditioning.

