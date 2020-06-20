All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated July 31 2019 at 12:59 AM

2403 Teton Stone Run

2403 Teton Stone Run · No Longer Available
Location

2403 Teton Stone Run, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Exceptional 5 bed 4 bath home on premium ¼ acre lot offering serene lakefront, golf and conservation views. Features include a large spacious floor plan with separate living, dining, and family rooms, 2 story screened-in pool, Two story foyer entrance w/architectural angles and polished oak wood spindle staircase, Gourmet eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops and wet bar, Spacious master retreat with sitting area, private patio with beautiful views and large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Brand new carpet throughout. Stoneybrook is a gated golf course community with full amenity package including: 24 hour manned gated access, junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Newly renovated fitness center, Running/Walking trail with vita course, Playground, tennis and basketball courts.

"RENT INCLUDES LAWN & POOL CARE!!!"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have any available units?
2403 Teton Stone Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2403 Teton Stone Run have?
Some of 2403 Teton Stone Run's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Teton Stone Run currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Teton Stone Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Teton Stone Run pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Teton Stone Run is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Teton Stone Run offers parking.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Teton Stone Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Teton Stone Run has a pool.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have accessible units?
No, 2403 Teton Stone Run does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 Teton Stone Run has units with dishwashers.
Does 2403 Teton Stone Run have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2403 Teton Stone Run has units with air conditioning.
