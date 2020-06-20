2403 Teton Stone Run

Amenities

Exceptional 5 bed 4 bath home on premium ¼ acre lot offering serene lakefront, golf and conservation views. Features include a large spacious floor plan with separate living, dining, and family rooms, 2 story screened-in pool, Two story foyer entrance w/architectural angles and polished oak wood spindle staircase, Gourmet eat in kitchen with 42 inch cabinets, granite countertops and wet bar, Spacious master retreat with sitting area, private patio with beautiful views and large master bath with dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Brand new carpet throughout. Stoneybrook is a gated golf course community with full amenity package including: 24 hour manned gated access, junior Olympic-size swimming pool, Newly renovated fitness center, Running/Walking trail with vita course, Playground, tennis and basketball courts.



"RENT INCLUDES LAWN & POOL CARE!!!"