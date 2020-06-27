All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:20 AM

2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd

2342 Wild Tamarind Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2342 Wild Tamarind Boulevard, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

garage
pool
range
Unit Amenities
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd Available 08/01/19 Resort Style Living in the Heart of Avalon Park ! - Beautiful 4 bedroom 3 Bath Pool home located in Avalon Park.Conservation in rear . Resort Style screen enclosed pool with built in table and umbrella for those great summer days, pool service is included with rent. Two car garage with lots of storage, wired for surround sound, large loft/home office with built-ins, amazing open Kitchen with built in glass top stove. ***Appointments Only, Tenant Occupied, Please Do Not Knock*** Property Available on 08/01/2019.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5028516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have any available units?
2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
Is 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd offers parking.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd has a pool.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 2342 Wild Tamarind Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College