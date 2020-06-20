All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2319 Brixham Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2319 Brixham Ave
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:57 AM

2319 Brixham Ave

2319 Brixham Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2319 Brixham Avenue, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
2319 Brixham Ave Available 09/01/19 4 Beds 2 Baths in gated golf course community of Stoneybrook east for RENT! - 4 Beds 2 Baths 2,464 Sq. Ft.
split floorplan
Formal living room and dining room with plenty of natural light.
Kitchen opens to the family room with large breakfast bar, corner gas fireplace
BRAND NEW GE STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher!!!
Large master bedroom and master bath with large walk-in closet, separate spa tub with jets, walk-in shower and dual sinks.
The lanai that has plenty of room under roof and an additional 10' of screened area to enjoy the private backyard.
A/C unit has a special allergy filter.
This home sits on a 1/4 acre corner lot on a cul de sac with oversized garage.
This is a pet friendly home, however the HOA only allows 1 small pet.
This HOA has a separate application with an approval process that may require additional time for approval. $80 per application,

Gated golf course community of Stoneybrook East.
fitness center, Jr. Olympic sized pool, club house and tennis courts plus a playground, soccer field, basketball court and baseball diamond. Sidewalks throughout the community and walking paths around the lake at the fitness center offers a great active lifestyle.
The location is convenient with lots of restaurants and plenty of shopping at Waterford Lakes Mall.

Listed by Knight Property Group LLC
Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.
Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).
A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.
This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.
We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.

For more information, please call 407-599-0000 or visit our website, www.WeRentOrlando.com

(RLNE5055665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Brixham Ave have any available units?
2319 Brixham Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2319 Brixham Ave have?
Some of 2319 Brixham Ave's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Brixham Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Brixham Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Brixham Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2319 Brixham Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2319 Brixham Ave offers parking.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2319 Brixham Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave have a pool?
Yes, 2319 Brixham Ave has a pool.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave have accessible units?
No, 2319 Brixham Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2319 Brixham Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 2319 Brixham Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2319 Brixham Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College