2319 Brixham Ave Available 09/01/19 4 Beds 2 Baths in gated golf course community of Stoneybrook east for RENT! - 4 Beds 2 Baths 2,464 Sq. Ft.

split floorplan

Formal living room and dining room with plenty of natural light.

Kitchen opens to the family room with large breakfast bar, corner gas fireplace

BRAND NEW GE STAINLESS STEEL Refrigerator, Stove and Dishwasher!!!

Large master bedroom and master bath with large walk-in closet, separate spa tub with jets, walk-in shower and dual sinks.

The lanai that has plenty of room under roof and an additional 10' of screened area to enjoy the private backyard.

A/C unit has a special allergy filter.

This home sits on a 1/4 acre corner lot on a cul de sac with oversized garage.

This is a pet friendly home, however the HOA only allows 1 small pet.

This HOA has a separate application with an approval process that may require additional time for approval. $80 per application,



Gated golf course community of Stoneybrook East.

fitness center, Jr. Olympic sized pool, club house and tennis courts plus a playground, soccer field, basketball court and baseball diamond. Sidewalks throughout the community and walking paths around the lake at the fitness center offers a great active lifestyle.

The location is convenient with lots of restaurants and plenty of shopping at Waterford Lakes Mall.



Applications are per adult ($50). Applicant(s) must earn 3x the monthly, have good to average credit, deposit base upon rental history and credit worthiness. First full month rent due at move in.

Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application and pet rent required).

A/C filter subscription is required. $300 admin fee and lease prep fee of $60 due at move in.

This rental is not available for tenant with more than 3 pets.

We will hold the property for the first approval application and deposit received.



