All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:05 AM

2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE

2235 Hillshire Drive · (321) 377-0341
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2235 Hillshire Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
putting green
tennis court
Come enjoy the good life in sought-after Stoneybrook East! Nestled between Avalon Park and Eastwood, this exclusive community features gated access and 24 hour security, a sprawling golf course, tennis courts, community pools, fitness center, and miles of sidewalk for morning and evening walks. Prefect for your growing family, this home offers great upgrades such as neutral paint, granite countertops, wood-grain tile and travertine floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Off the entrance is a flex space suitable for formal dining or living and an arched doorway leads to an open kitchen with eating area and family room - a perfect combo for entertaining family and friends. Skylights in the kitchen and lighted ceiling fan in the family room make the space feel huge and bright. The master bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom with new vanity and modern lighting. The 4th bedroom conveniently connects to the master suite, making it the perfect home office or nursery. Outside, enjoy a beverage and great weather on the beautiful pavered patio and practice your short game on the private putting green! Previously owner-occupied, this home has been meticulously cared for. Owners are local and experienced landlords, which will make for a great rental experience.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have any available units?
2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have?
Some of 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE's amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya Apartments with GymsAlafaya Apartments with Parking
Alafaya Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLApopka, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity