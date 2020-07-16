2235 HILLSHIRE DRIVE

Amenities

putting green patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool putting green tennis court

Come enjoy the good life in sought-after Stoneybrook East! Nestled between Avalon Park and Eastwood, this exclusive community features gated access and 24 hour security, a sprawling golf course, tennis courts, community pools, fitness center, and miles of sidewalk for morning and evening walks. Prefect for your growing family, this home offers great upgrades such as neutral paint, granite countertops, wood-grain tile and travertine floors, vaulted ceilings, stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash, and plenty of storage space. Off the entrance is a flex space suitable for formal dining or living and an arched doorway leads to an open kitchen with eating area and family room - a perfect combo for entertaining family and friends. Skylights in the kitchen and lighted ceiling fan in the family room make the space feel huge and bright. The master bedroom boasts an ensuite bathroom with new vanity and modern lighting. The 4th bedroom conveniently connects to the master suite, making it the perfect home office or nursery. Outside, enjoy a beverage and great weather on the beautiful pavered patio and practice your short game on the private putting green! Previously owner-occupied, this home has been meticulously cared for. Owners are local and experienced landlords, which will make for a great rental experience.