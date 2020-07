Amenities

Awesome house with pool - Charming house with private pool in a nice and quiet community. Tile floor for wet area, the laminate wood floor for the rest of the house, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop, all bedrooms are upstairs, Huge Master bedroom with dual sink and bathtub.

Easy access to FL408 and FL 417 Waterford Lakes Town Center is nearby for all of your shopping needs.



