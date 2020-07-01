Amenities

2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. Available 03/11/20 Large townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garag - Large townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, great room, open kitchen, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups, fenced/paved patio, 1712 sqft. Includes Lawn & Community Pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with a nationally recognized elementary school, restaurants, parks, shops etc. Come check out this neo-traditional community!



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 03/11/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9742, or email: blac2169@rent.dynasty.com



No Pets Allowed



