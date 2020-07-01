All apartments in Alafaya
2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR.
2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR.

2169 Black Mangrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2169 Black Mangrove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. Available 03/11/20 Large townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garag - Large townhome 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, great room, open kitchen, all bedrooms upstairs, washer/dryer hookups, fenced/paved patio, 1712 sqft. Includes Lawn & Community Pool. Avalon Park is a planned unit development with a nationally recognized elementary school, restaurants, parks, shops etc. Come check out this neo-traditional community!

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. No pets. Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. Property is occupied. Appointment is required. Available to move in after 03/11/2020. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, text (321) 895-9742, or email: blac2169@rent.dynasty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3761695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have any available units?
2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have?
Some of 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. currently offering any rent specials?
2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. pet-friendly?
No, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. offer parking?
Yes, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. offers parking.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have a pool?
Yes, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. has a pool.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have accessible units?
No, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. does not have accessible units.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2169 BLACK MANGROVE DR. has units with air conditioning.

