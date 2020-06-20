2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE

Amenities

Stoneybrook Pool Home - Stoneybrook Pool Home: NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!! The exterior of the home was recently painted. Almost 3000 sqft of living space, 4 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, Grand Coventry floor plan by US Homes. Open kitchen with island and bar. Master upstairs with a balcony over looking the solar heated pool. First floor guest bedroom and bathroom, w/d hookups. Subdivision is a golf course community with manned gates. Rent includes pool care, lawn care, basic cable, internet, fitness center, community pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, on site restaurant, volleyball ad jogging path. Disclosure: HOA charges a $600 transfer fee, owner will pay $300 toward this fee. The HOA approval process could take up to 7 business days.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. No college students or roommates allowed. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.



