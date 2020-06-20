All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE

2151 Stone Cross Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Stoneybrook
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2151 Stone Cross Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
volleyball court
Stoneybrook Pool Home - Stoneybrook Pool Home: NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN SEPTEMBER!! The exterior of the home was recently painted. Almost 3000 sqft of living space, 4 bedroom + bonus, 3 bathroom, 3 car garage, Grand Coventry floor plan by US Homes. Open kitchen with island and bar. Master upstairs with a balcony over looking the solar heated pool. First floor guest bedroom and bathroom, w/d hookups. Subdivision is a golf course community with manned gates. Rent includes pool care, lawn care, basic cable, internet, fitness center, community pool, tennis and basketball courts, playground, on site restaurant, volleyball ad jogging path. Disclosure: HOA charges a $600 transfer fee, owner will pay $300 toward this fee. The HOA approval process could take up to 7 business days.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. No college students or roommates allowed. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551.

(RLNE4340791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have any available units?
2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have?
Some of 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2151 STONE CROSS CIRCLE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College