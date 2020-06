Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 08/30/19 Split level Town home - Property Id: 142214



Town home located in the desired Avalon Park. Located in east Orlando. 2 bedrooms with a loft, and 2 .5 baths. This town home has a 2 car garage, and a seperate laundry room. Extended front porch in front, with a side porch to enjoy barbeques or outside entertaining. Many great features

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142214p

Property Id 142214



(RLNE5058882)