2113 Stone Cross Cir

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated gym pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Lovely Home in Stoneybrook Community ! - Stoneybrook Golf Club is an exciting championship golf course with a reputation for excellent greens and great course conditions, challenging every aspect of your game. Community features 24 hour man gated entrance, recreational facility with golf, swimming pools and fitness center. This home features open floor plan. 4 bedroom 2 bath with tons of upgrades Kitchen has beautiful Granite counter tops with plenty of room for laying out food for entertaining, gorgeous backsplash & under cabinets lighting. Master bath features double sinks and seamless shower doors. All bedrooms are spacious, newer carpets and nice size closets especially the master bedroom closet. Pocket sliding doors which disappears into the wall in the family room and master bedroom adding space saving entertaining from inside to out. Enjoy summer nights under the pergola which has a partial view of a pond. Surround sound speakers, and much more! Property available as early as September 1st preferred. Transfer of membership Fee and HOA screening required for move in process. Do not wait, request a tour now, this gem will not last! Immediate application processing.**Occupied, Tours by appointment only**



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3453750)