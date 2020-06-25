All apartments in Alafaya
2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE

2078 Kensington Run Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2078 Kensington Run Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Stoneybrook

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
cable included
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
This home features a large open floor plan with master and office/4th bedroom downstairs and 2 guest rooms + bonus room upstairs. Lots of extras including decorative architectural moldings, trey ceiling and arches throughout. Some other upgraded features include a beautiful screen enclosed solar heated pool with gas heated spa. Pool features a self cleaning salt system with wireless remote for hands free operation and self monitoring, Upgraded kitchen with built in appliances and glass mosaic back splash, beautiful wood flooring in all bedrooms and entire second floor of home, Upgraded bathrooms with designer vanities, Upgraded light fixtures throughout entire home, brushed nickel door hardware throughout, security system with emergency back-up system, Two fireplaces: wood burning in living room and gas in family room. Basic cable and internet are also included in rent.This home is top of the line, and a must see!! Amazing guard gated community with tons of amenities including a community pool and fitness center.!! Internet, cable included. Pool care is included in the rent! Great location minutes from 408, 417, Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment!! Only 20 minutes from downtown Orlando. *small pets ok.

**ADDITIONAL HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have any available units?
2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have?
Some of 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
