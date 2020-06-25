2078 KENSINGTON RUN DRIVE

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly cable included recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities cable included fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub internet access pet friendly

This home features a large open floor plan with master and office/4th bedroom downstairs and 2 guest rooms + bonus room upstairs. Lots of extras including decorative architectural moldings, trey ceiling and arches throughout. Some other upgraded features include a beautiful screen enclosed solar heated pool with gas heated spa. Pool features a self cleaning salt system with wireless remote for hands free operation and self monitoring, Upgraded kitchen with built in appliances and glass mosaic back splash, beautiful wood flooring in all bedrooms and entire second floor of home, Upgraded bathrooms with designer vanities, Upgraded light fixtures throughout entire home, brushed nickel door hardware throughout, security system with emergency back-up system, Two fireplaces: wood burning in living room and gas in family room. Basic cable and internet are also included in rent.This home is top of the line, and a must see!! Amazing guard gated community with tons of amenities including a community pool and fitness center.!! Internet, cable included. Pool care is included in the rent! Great location minutes from 408, 417, Waterford Lakes shopping, dining and entertainment!! Only 20 minutes from downtown Orlando. *small pets ok.



**ADDITIONAL HOA APPROVAL REQUIRED



