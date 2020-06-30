2026 Torchwood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage internet access

3/2 Avalon Park Townhome - Lovely, 3/2 town home in sought after Avalon Park community in East Orlando. Perfect floor plan with third expansive bedroom/bonus room upstairs with a detached two car garage. Right across from the resort style community pool & cabana.This town home won't last! Minutes to Downtown Avalon Park, Waterford Lakes Mall, Restaurants, Medical Centers, University of Central Florida, Valencia College East Campus, near the 528, 417, and the 408 highways for a smooth commute. Come tour , this home won't last!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5515475)