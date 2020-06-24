2022 Torchwood Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Amazing 2 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL!!! - Welcome home to this ADORABLE 2 bed 2 bath home with 1106 sq.ft in the gorgeous city of Orlando, FL! You will feel right at home in the BEAUTIFUL neighborhood of Avalon Park located right across from the community pool. Kitchen highlights a butcher block mobile island and a breakfast bar with ample amount of counter space, great for entertaining family and friends. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. The convenient layout allows for easy access to the bedrooms off the center living area. Safely store your vehicles in the 2 car garage. Features a private screened/tiled lanai. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing poolside at the community pool. Lawn Service included.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants and more. Zoned for Avalon Elementary School, Avalon Middle School and Timber Creek High School. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE IN FEBRUARY!



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**



(RLNE4741112)