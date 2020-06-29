2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE

Amenities

Live in this beautiful 2 story townhouse in Avalon Park! Just minutes from downtown Avalon, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool view home with 2 car garage includes covered front porch, high ceilings throughout, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, 2 inch blinds, all appliances (including washer & dryer), alarm system, arched walk-throughs, eat-in kitchen, large downstairs master bedroom (with tray ceiling, window seat and garden tub), back patio, and has community pool (with facilities) just across the street. Lawn service provided. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).