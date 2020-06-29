All apartments in Alafaya
2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE

2018 Torchwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2018 Torchwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
parking
pool
garage
Live in this beautiful 2 story townhouse in Avalon Park! Just minutes from downtown Avalon, this 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath pool view home with 2 car garage includes covered front porch, high ceilings throughout, tall kitchen cabinets, recessed lighting, upgraded light fixtures, 2 inch blinds, all appliances (including washer & dryer), alarm system, arched walk-throughs, eat-in kitchen, large downstairs master bedroom (with tray ceiling, window seat and garden tub), back patio, and has community pool (with facilities) just across the street. Lawn service provided. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (w/approval and non-refundable pet fee).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE has a pool.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2018 TORCHWOOD DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
