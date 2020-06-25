2000 STONE CROSS CIRCLE

Amenities
WOW! Gorgeous Florida Home with POOL and Water View!!! Come and see this beautiful home in the Heart of Stoneybrook! A gated golf course community. Your family can enjoy of multiple amenities offered by Stoneybrook such as , personal training, Zumba, tennis, yoga an olympic size swimming pool and much more; all, just a few steps away in its state of the art Fitness Center. Beautifully landscaped and wonderful family space, this home has an open floor plan with Lots of upgrades! This custom-built property is conveniently located only minutes away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, UCF, highway access to 408, 528, and 417 and zoned for 'A' rated schools.