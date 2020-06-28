1939 S. Avalon Park Blvd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Town home with a Bonus Room in Avalon Park In East Orlando!!! - Come see what this beautiful, townhome in sought after Avalon Park has to offer.This home has 3 bedrooms with the master being downstairs. Living room and dining room feature durable and decorative wood floors followed by tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen features soft top range and opens up to a brick-paved, fenced patio. Double garage entrance from the back alley for privacy and security.Upstairs you have two bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs best feature of this property is the bonus room that provides any family functional space, perfect for a playroom or office use.



To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com

Call: (407) 736-9309

Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com



$1,550.00 Monthly Rent

$1,550.00 Security Deposit

$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18



Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**



Rental Qualifications:

-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent

-2 years of verifiable rental history

-2 years of verifiable employment history

-Evictions None



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3480241)