1939 S. Avalon Park Blvd.

1939 Avalon Park South Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1939 Avalon Park South Blvd, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2.5 Bath Town home with a Bonus Room in Avalon Park In East Orlando!!! - Come see what this beautiful, townhome in sought after Avalon Park has to offer.This home has 3 bedrooms with the master being downstairs. Living room and dining room feature durable and decorative wood floors followed by tile flooring in the kitchen. Kitchen features soft top range and opens up to a brick-paved, fenced patio. Double garage entrance from the back alley for privacy and security.Upstairs you have two bedrooms and a full bath. The upstairs best feature of this property is the bonus room that provides any family functional space, perfect for a playroom or office use.

To schedule your own private tour and see our most updated available properties, go to our website: www.flarealtyinvestments.com
Call: (407) 736-9309
Email: info@flarealtyinvestments.com

Pets Not Allowed!

$1,550.00 Monthly Rent
$1,550.00 Security Deposit
$75.00 Application fee per applicant over 18

Tenant Liability Insurance **Required**

Rental Qualifications:
-Minimum income equal to or greater than 3x the monthly rent
-2 years of verifiable rental history
-2 years of verifiable employment history
-Evictions None

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3480241)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

