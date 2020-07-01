1930 Torchwood Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828 Avalon Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
POOL home for Rent in the beautiful Community of Avalon Park! Immaculate property with 4 bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage and POOL. Move in ready and includes all appliances. This property won't last long, so come check it out today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have any available units?
1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE have?
Some of 1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1930 TORCHWOOD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.