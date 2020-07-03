All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:06 AM

1742 Balsam Willow Trl

1742 Balsam Willow Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1742 Balsam Willow Trail, Alafaya, FL 32825
Woodland Lakes Preserve

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bathroom single family home. 2,889 square feet. Located in Woodland Lakes Preserve gated Community. This beautiful home is in amazing condition. Gorgeous wood flooring, tile, and carpeting. Amazing staircase leading up to a huge loft area. Plus size master bedroom includes a sitting area. This home is light and bright throughout. The perfect home for any family. Huge backyard with lush green landscaping all around. Washer and dryer hookups. Gorgeous granite counter tops. Huge kitchen with upgraded appliances. Glass top upgraded stove. Huge 3 car garage. This community features 24 HR Security, playground, community pool, & cabana.

Small to med pet - ok
Only one allowed

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have any available units?
1742 Balsam Willow Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have?
Some of 1742 Balsam Willow Trl's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1742 Balsam Willow Trl currently offering any rent specials?
1742 Balsam Willow Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1742 Balsam Willow Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl is pet friendly.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl offer parking?
Yes, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl offers parking.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have a pool?
Yes, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl has a pool.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have accessible units?
No, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1742 Balsam Willow Trl have units with air conditioning?
No, 1742 Balsam Willow Trl does not have units with air conditioning.

