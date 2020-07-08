1715 Saffron Plum Ln

Amenities

Beautiful Avalon Park Home 4 BR 3 BA and bonus room 2500+ sq ft - Available immediately - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to arrange a showing.



This gorgeous 4 BR home in Avalon Park has all the space you need with over 2500 sq ft of living space.



The house is a split plan with the Master bedroom, 2 baths and 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a 4th bedroom and the 3rd bath with a huge bonus room.



The large and functional kitchen overlooks the spacious family room.

The master retreat includes a walk in closet, a large garden tub and a separate shower.



The back patio is screened and overlooks a nice pond. No rear neighbors.



All this in the great Avalon Park location with the best schools.



$45 Application fee - $100 Admin fee due on lease signing.

Call Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a time to see it.



(RLNE5759825)