Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

1715 Saffron Plum Ln

1715 Saffron Plum Lane
Location

1715 Saffron Plum Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828
Avalon Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful Avalon Park Home 4 BR 3 BA and bonus room 2500+ sq ft - Available immediately - Text Chris at 321-277-7609 to arrange a showing.

This gorgeous 4 BR home in Avalon Park has all the space you need with over 2500 sq ft of living space.

The house is a split plan with the Master bedroom, 2 baths and 2 additional bedrooms downstairs. Upstairs is a 4th bedroom and the 3rd bath with a huge bonus room.

The large and functional kitchen overlooks the spacious family room.
The master retreat includes a walk in closet, a large garden tub and a separate shower.

The back patio is screened and overlooks a nice pond. No rear neighbors.

All this in the great Avalon Park location with the best schools.

$45 Application fee - $100 Admin fee due on lease signing.
Call Chris at 321-277-7609 to schedule a time to see it.

(RLNE5759825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

