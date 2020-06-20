1711 Anna Catherine Drive

Amenities

Spacious 4/2 home in a Gurad Gated Community in Waterford Lakes - Orlando - Spacious 4/2 home in Waterford Lakes is Available Now! Community features a guarded gate, pool, tennis court, basketball court, volleyball court, playground, clubhouse and golf course. The home has lots of living space, enjoy your large eat in kitchen that opens into the family room with great floor plan and a great location. A comfortable master bedroom and bathroom with separate shower and bath tub. Community is guard gated and has wonderful amenities. Lawn care is included in the rent. Washer and dryer included as convenience items only. Close to shopping, schools and major highways in East Orlando. Pets will be considered.



