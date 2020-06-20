All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

1707 Terra Cota Court

1707 Terra Cota Court · No Longer Available
Location

1707 Terra Cota Court, Alafaya, FL 32825
Cypress Springs

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
3/2.5 Home In Cypress Springs - This spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Cypress Springs has 2,184 sq ft of space, with 1,651 sq ft under air-conditioning. It sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the favored Cypress Springs community. Features volume ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, living and dining rooms. Master bedroom is downstairs with double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower, and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room, ceiling fans, large screened-in porch and fenced yard.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227

(RLNE5095173)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have any available units?
1707 Terra Cota Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1707 Terra Cota Court have?
Some of 1707 Terra Cota Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Terra Cota Court currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Terra Cota Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Terra Cota Court pet-friendly?
No, 1707 Terra Cota Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court offer parking?
No, 1707 Terra Cota Court does not offer parking.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Terra Cota Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have a pool?
Yes, 1707 Terra Cota Court has a pool.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have accessible units?
No, 1707 Terra Cota Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1707 Terra Cota Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1707 Terra Cota Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1707 Terra Cota Court has units with air conditioning.
