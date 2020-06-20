1707 Terra Cota Court

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool air conditioning ceiling fan bathtub

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

3/2.5 Home In Cypress Springs - This spacious 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home in Cypress Springs has 2,184 sq ft of space, with 1,651 sq ft under air-conditioning. It sits on a quiet cul-de-sac in the favored Cypress Springs community. Features volume ceilings, an eat-in kitchen, living and dining rooms. Master bedroom is downstairs with double vanity, garden tub and walk-in shower, and secondary bedrooms upstairs. Laundry room, ceiling fans, large screened-in porch and fenced yard.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Kent Kuchenbecker

407-896-1200 ext 227



(RLNE5095173)