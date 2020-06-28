All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated October 6 2019 at 11:26 AM

16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

16731 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16731 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Spacious Townhome for RENT@ Timber Pointe of Spring Springs near Avalon Park Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin is convenient to Rt.50, the 408 E/W, & the 538 N/S Highway. Unit includes ALL Ceramic Tile on the 1st floor a Formal Living/Dining room equipped with French Doors, a separate Family room that opens to a fully equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and access to a Privacy Fenced Patio that features brick Pavers and opens to the 2 Car Garage with auto-opener. Backs up to a conservation view. Second floor all Carpet is equipped with a full size family bath, 2 additional bedrooms rear facing, Master bedroom opens up to a lovely front facing Balcony also featuring French Doors with a charming On-suite which includes Garden tub, separate step in Shower, Vanity, commode and Walk in closet, unit includes ceiling fans throughout, a Laundry room on 1st floor, Washer & Dryer included, Alarm equipment (owner not responsible for monitoring or alarm equipment failure). The community is well kept gated and features multiple Water Views with Walking Tails Basketball & Tennis Courts, Community Pool & Playgrounds. GREAT SCHOOLS! Close to local numerous shopping & restaurants and much more. Call for an appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have any available units?
16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offers parking.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
