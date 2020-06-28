16731 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court on-site laundry parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious Townhome for RENT@ Timber Pointe of Spring Springs near Avalon Park Close to UCF, Siemens, Lockheed Martin is convenient to Rt.50, the 408 E/W, & the 538 N/S Highway. Unit includes ALL Ceramic Tile on the 1st floor a Formal Living/Dining room equipped with French Doors, a separate Family room that opens to a fully equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel appliance package and access to a Privacy Fenced Patio that features brick Pavers and opens to the 2 Car Garage with auto-opener. Backs up to a conservation view. Second floor all Carpet is equipped with a full size family bath, 2 additional bedrooms rear facing, Master bedroom opens up to a lovely front facing Balcony also featuring French Doors with a charming On-suite which includes Garden tub, separate step in Shower, Vanity, commode and Walk in closet, unit includes ceiling fans throughout, a Laundry room on 1st floor, Washer & Dryer included, Alarm equipment (owner not responsible for monitoring or alarm equipment failure). The community is well kept gated and features multiple Water Views with Walking Tails Basketball & Tennis Courts, Community Pool & Playgrounds. GREAT SCHOOLS! Close to local numerous shopping & restaurants and much more. Call for an appointment.