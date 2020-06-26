Amenities

16661 Cedar Crest Dr Available 07/10/19 Timber Pointe Townhome in Avalon Park - This 3 bedroom townhouse in Avalon Park is in a gated community called Timber Pointe. Amenities include a swimming pool, playground and backs up to conservation for added privacy. All the bedrooms and the washer and dryer are upstairs. One car attached garage. Great schools. Nice clean property.



Rental Criteria:

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions

- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family

- 1 pet limit, 35 lbs. max, no aggressive dog breed. $500 pet deposit.



Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing



(RLNE3077310)