All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16661 Cedar Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16661 Cedar Crest Dr
Last updated July 6 2019 at 10:22 AM

16661 Cedar Crest Dr

16661 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16661 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
16661 Cedar Crest Dr Available 07/10/19 Timber Pointe Townhome in Avalon Park - This 3 bedroom townhouse in Avalon Park is in a gated community called Timber Pointe. Amenities include a swimming pool, playground and backs up to conservation for added privacy. All the bedrooms and the washer and dryer are upstairs. One car attached garage. Great schools. Nice clean property.

Rental Criteria:
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions
- No past due amounts from utility companies or previous rental properties
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per family
- 1 pet limit, 35 lbs. max, no aggressive dog breed. $500 pet deposit.

Call (407) 720-9621 to schedule a viewing

(RLNE3077310)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have any available units?
16661 Cedar Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have?
Some of 16661 Cedar Crest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16661 Cedar Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16661 Cedar Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16661 Cedar Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr offers parking.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16661 Cedar Crest Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16661 Cedar Crest Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College