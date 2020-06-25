All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 12 2019 at 11:49 AM

16618 DEER CHASE LOOP

16618 Deer Chase Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16618 Deer Chase Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
playground
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A CHARMING SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH A POND VIEW! THIS HOME IS LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER GATED COMMUNITY TIMBER ISLE IN AVALON WITH COMMUNITY PLAYGROUND, ETC. A RATED SCHOOLS, RESTAURANT AND SHOPPING NEAR BY. PETS WELCOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have any available units?
16618 DEER CHASE LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have?
Some of 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16618 DEER CHASE LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP pet-friendly?
Yes, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP is pet friendly.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP offer parking?
No, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have a pool?
No, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16618 DEER CHASE LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
