Alafaya, FL
16551 Tudor Grove Dr
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

16551 Tudor Grove Dr

16551 Tudor Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16551 Tudor Grove Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Located in a nice gated Tudor Grove community in Avalon Park area with a playground, tennis and basketball courts; community park. Built in 2006. 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, front entrance office (or can be used as an entertainment room), an additional large storage closet downstairs, big den upstairs that can be turned into an office, exercise room or entertainment space. Large spacious master bedroom, dual sinks master bathroom and a walk-in hers/his closet. Full size tub and a walk-in shower. Full size kitchen with built in oven, microwave, stainless steel dual sink, solid wood 42" cabinets, breakfast Nook, island & overhead exhaust (refrigerator, over, dishwasher, washer and dryer ARE INCLUDED). Ceiling fans.Formal living room and a secluded dining room with a Butler's pantry for your friends and family gatherings. Curtains are included. House is freshly painted. Inside laundry room conveniently located on the 1st floor. Set back 2 car garage with auto opened and a big paved driveway. Within walking distance to a grocery store, Starbucks, few restaurants and a beauty spa. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center, restaurants, Research parkway, UCF, Valencia College, Downtown Orlando and theme parks. Easily accessible to major expressway 417, 528 and 408. Lawn care is not included in rental price, lawn maintenance is an extra $50 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have any available units?
16551 Tudor Grove Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have?
Some of 16551 Tudor Grove Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16551 Tudor Grove Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16551 Tudor Grove Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16551 Tudor Grove Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr offers parking.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have a pool?
No, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr does not have a pool.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have accessible units?
No, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 16551 Tudor Grove Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 16551 Tudor Grove Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
