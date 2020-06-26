16551 Tudor Grove Dr

Amenities

Located in a nice gated Tudor Grove community in Avalon Park area with a playground, tennis and basketball courts; community park. Built in 2006. 3 bedrooms, 2 and a half baths, front entrance office (or can be used as an entertainment room), an additional large storage closet downstairs, big den upstairs that can be turned into an office, exercise room or entertainment space. Large spacious master bedroom, dual sinks master bathroom and a walk-in hers/his closet. Full size tub and a walk-in shower. Full size kitchen with built in oven, microwave, stainless steel dual sink, solid wood 42" cabinets, breakfast Nook, island & overhead exhaust (refrigerator, over, dishwasher, washer and dryer ARE INCLUDED). Ceiling fans.Formal living room and a secluded dining room with a Butler's pantry for your friends and family gatherings. Curtains are included. House is freshly painted. Inside laundry room conveniently located on the 1st floor. Set back 2 car garage with auto opened and a big paved driveway. Within walking distance to a grocery store, Starbucks, few restaurants and a beauty spa. Close to Waterford Lakes shopping center, restaurants, Research parkway, UCF, Valencia College, Downtown Orlando and theme parks. Easily accessible to major expressway 417, 528 and 408. Lawn care is not included in rental price, lawn maintenance is an extra $50 per month.