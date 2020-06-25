All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1645 Algonkin Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1645 Algonkin Loop
Last updated May 17 2020 at 10:31 AM

1645 Algonkin Loop

1645 Algonkin Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1645 Algonkin Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Comfortable 4/2.5 Home at Waterford Trails in Orlando - Spacious, 2,700 sq.ft. four bedroom, two and a half bathroom single family home in Waterford Trails. Two story floor plan. Large kitchen with space for breakfast table and sliding doors to paved outdoor space. Stainless steel appliances. Tiled floors through common areas. Two car garage. Lawn care included. Washer/dryer connection. Community pool. No roommate situations.

Rental Criteria:
- One compete application per adult
- Household income 3x rent amount
- No previous evictions for entire household
- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords
- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household
- $500 pet deposit per pet, no aggressive dog breeds, 2 pet limit, 35 lbs per pet max.

(RLNE4810316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have any available units?
1645 Algonkin Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1645 Algonkin Loop have?
Some of 1645 Algonkin Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1645 Algonkin Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1645 Algonkin Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1645 Algonkin Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1645 Algonkin Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1645 Algonkin Loop offers parking.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1645 Algonkin Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have a pool?
Yes, 1645 Algonkin Loop has a pool.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have accessible units?
No, 1645 Algonkin Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 1645 Algonkin Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1645 Algonkin Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 1645 Algonkin Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College