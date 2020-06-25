1645 Algonkin Loop

Amenities

Comfortable 4/2.5 Home at Waterford Trails in Orlando - Spacious, 2,700 sq.ft. four bedroom, two and a half bathroom single family home in Waterford Trails. Two story floor plan. Large kitchen with space for breakfast table and sliding doors to paved outdoor space. Stainless steel appliances. Tiled floors through common areas. Two car garage. Lawn care included. Washer/dryer connection. Community pool. No roommate situations.



Rental Criteria:

- One compete application per adult

- Household income 3x rent amount

- No previous evictions for entire household

- No past due amounts owed or late payments to utility companies and/or previous landlords

- Credit score of at least 600 for one applicant or cosigner per household

- $500 pet deposit per pet, no aggressive dog breeds, 2 pet limit, 35 lbs per pet max.



