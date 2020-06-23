16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pool garage pet friendly

- Timber Pointe @ Timber Springs: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhome, open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features 42" merlot cabinets with corian countertops, stainless appliances. washer/dryer hookups. 1472 sqft. Includes lawn care, community pool, gated community. Excellent schools. Easy commute to 408, UCF, Siemens & Lockheed.



Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.

The property is occupied and it requires a 48 hour advanced notice for showings. Available for occupancy after 01/11/19.

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4580076)