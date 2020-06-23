All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE

16440 Cedar Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16440 Cedar Crest Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
garage
pet friendly
- Timber Pointe @ Timber Springs: 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, 1 car garage townhome, open floor plan, all bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen features 42" merlot cabinets with corian countertops, stainless appliances. washer/dryer hookups. 1472 sqft. Includes lawn care, community pool, gated community. Excellent schools. Easy commute to 408, UCF, Siemens & Lockheed.

Applications are per adult. First full month due at move in. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee is $300 per pet). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $250 admin fee due at move in.
The property is occupied and it requires a 48 hour advanced notice for showings. Available for occupancy after 01/11/19.
We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received. For more information please call our leasing department, 407-219-3551 or visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4580076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have any available units?
16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have?
Some of 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16440 CEDAR CREST DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Reserves at Alafaya
3715 Alafaya Heights Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College