16368 Tudor Grove Drive

4/3.5 Home In Gated Tudor Grove At Timber Springs Community - This spacious two-story home has 4-bedrooms and 3.5-bathrooms. There are 3,796 total sq ft and 2,944 sq ft under air conditioning. It is located in the gated community of Tudor Grove. The main level features a large master suite with a large walk-in closet, living room, dining room, half-bath, a large two-story open den/family room, and a large breakfast room, which is adjacent to the spacious kitchen with a pantry and lots of cabinets. The second floor has a bedroom with a full bath, two bedrooms with a Jack 'n Jill bathroom, a laundry room with washer/dryer and laundry tub, and an open area at the top of the stairs overlooking the den/family room. There is also a 3-car garage with garage door opener and remotes, sprinkler system, wiring for a security system, and a large open back porch. This home is conveniently located to the UCF and Avalon Park area and other major roads on the east side of Orlando. Please call me for an appointment to see his house.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Property Manager:

Lionel Hebert

407-896-1200 ext 233

lionelhebert@wmgi.net



View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com



(RLNE4964119)