16359 OLD ASH LOOP

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the gated community of Timber Pointe in Avalon Park. It features master bedroom with master bath on the first floor, open floor plan, kitchen with 42' maple cabinets, walk-in closets, large size bedrooms, loft on the second floor, rear back patio and much more. Laminated wood floor in the living room and master bedroom. Major appliances plus washer and dryer are included as well as lawn care. Amenities include swimming pool, two playgrounds, two tennis courts and basketball court. Located near UCF, Medical City, restaurants, shopping centers, schools and main highways.