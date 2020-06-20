All apartments in Alafaya
16359 OLD ASH LOOP
Last updated May 18 2019 at 2:05 AM

16359 OLD ASH LOOP

16359 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16359 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in the gated community of Timber Pointe in Avalon Park. It features master bedroom with master bath on the first floor, open floor plan, kitchen with 42' maple cabinets, walk-in closets, large size bedrooms, loft on the second floor, rear back patio and much more. Laminated wood floor in the living room and master bedroom. Major appliances plus washer and dryer are included as well as lawn care. Amenities include swimming pool, two playgrounds, two tennis courts and basketball court. Located near UCF, Medical City, restaurants, shopping centers, schools and main highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have any available units?
16359 OLD ASH LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have?
Some of 16359 OLD ASH LOOP's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16359 OLD ASH LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
16359 OLD ASH LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16359 OLD ASH LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP offer parking?
Yes, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP offers parking.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have a pool?
Yes, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP has a pool.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have accessible units?
No, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP has units with dishwashers.
Does 16359 OLD ASH LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 16359 OLD ASH LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
