16349 Birchwood Way Available 07/01/19 5/4 Home In Timber Springs With 3-Car Garage - Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full bath, 3-car garage with 4,527 total sq. ft and 3,698 under air conditioning in Timber Springs. Just minutes from Avalon Park Downtown, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center and excellent schools. First floor features a formal living and dining rooms, large family room with large covered lanai, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, glass top stove and granite countertops. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Double stairway leading to a large loft space with balcony and four bedrooms including a large master, laundry room. Two bedrooms have a shared bathroom.



Animals By Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



