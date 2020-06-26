All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

16349 Birchwood Way

16349 Birchwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

16349 Birchwood Way, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
16349 Birchwood Way Available 07/01/19 5/4 Home In Timber Springs With 3-Car Garage - Spacious 5-bedroom, 4-full bath, 3-car garage with 4,527 total sq. ft and 3,698 under air conditioning in Timber Springs. Just minutes from Avalon Park Downtown, Waterford Lakes Shopping Center and excellent schools. First floor features a formal living and dining rooms, large family room with large covered lanai, eat-in kitchen with all appliances, glass top stove and granite countertops. One bedroom and bath downstairs. Double stairway leading to a large loft space with balcony and four bedrooms including a large master, laundry room. Two bedrooms have a shared bathroom.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Kent Kuchenbecker
407-896-1200 ext 227
kent@wmgi.net

View All Listings: www.wilsonmanagementgroup.com

(RLNE4944968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16349 Birchwood Way have any available units?
16349 Birchwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16349 Birchwood Way have?
Some of 16349 Birchwood Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16349 Birchwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
16349 Birchwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16349 Birchwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 16349 Birchwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 16349 Birchwood Way offers parking.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16349 Birchwood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way have a pool?
No, 16349 Birchwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way have accessible units?
No, 16349 Birchwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 16349 Birchwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16349 Birchwood Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16349 Birchwood Way has units with air conditioning.
