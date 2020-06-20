16248 Tudor Grove Drive

Amenities

Over 3200 sq/ft...AVALON PARK area 4br PLUS OFFICE & LOFT, 3.5ba home in GATED COMMUNITY of Tudor Grove! - AVALON PARK area 4br PLUS OFFICE & LOFT, 3.5ba home in GATED COMMUNITY of Tudor Grove. This Toll Brothers built home features RECENT UPGRADES throughout. Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors on entire first level, FORMAL LIVING ROOM & FORMAL DINING ROOM, soaring ceilings in family room off kitchen. Kitchen is just 1 year old, with GRANITE COUNTERS and STAINLESS STEEL appliances. Enormous master suite with plenty of room for king bedroom set and more! FIRST FLOOR Master bedroom has French doors to covered rear patio, and HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET. Master bath boasts double vanities with granite counters, OVERSIZED walk in shower and corner JETTED GARDEN TUB. Upstairs second master bedroom with en suite bath, and "Jack & Jill" full bath between bedrooms 3 and 4. Upstairs laundry room with utility sink. GATED COMMUNITY, Lawn Care included. Zoned for some of the most sought after schools in East Orlando. Do not wait on this one. CALL TODAY for appointment. Sorry, no pets. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5189621)