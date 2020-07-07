All apartments in Alafaya
1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE

1624 Cypress Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Cypress Ridge Drive, Alafaya, FL 32825
Cypress Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Convenient and popular area with major adjacent intersection of Curryford and Dean Rd. Minutes from 417 and 408 with easy downtown commute and 20min to UCF. The hike and bike paths and wonderful setting with lots of ponds and mature trees makes it a wonderful place
to live and take in nature. Community pool and park/playground area. Elementary school on edge of community and all well-rated schools.
Property located on low traffic culdesac street. Fenced in back yard with screened covered back porch. Open living plan with split bedrooms and large great room plan with interior washer and dryer. NO CARPET. Top it off with close by Waterford Lakes shopping and restaurants to meet all needs. Just finished new roof on this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

