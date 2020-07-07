1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Convenient and popular area with major adjacent intersection of Curryford and Dean Rd. Minutes from 417 and 408 with easy downtown commute and 20min to UCF. The hike and bike paths and wonderful setting with lots of ponds and mature trees makes it a wonderful place

to live and take in nature. Community pool and park/playground area. Elementary school on edge of community and all well-rated schools.

Property located on low traffic culdesac street. Fenced in back yard with screened covered back porch. Open living plan with split bedrooms and large great room plan with interior washer and dryer. NO CARPET. Top it off with close by Waterford Lakes shopping and restaurants to meet all needs. Just finished new roof on this home.