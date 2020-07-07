Convenient and popular area with major adjacent intersection of Curryford and Dean Rd. Minutes from 417 and 408 with easy downtown commute and 20min to UCF. The hike and bike paths and wonderful setting with lots of ponds and mature trees makes it a wonderful place to live and take in nature. Community pool and park/playground area. Elementary school on edge of community and all well-rated schools. Property located on low traffic culdesac street. Fenced in back yard with screened covered back porch. Open living plan with split bedrooms and large great room plan with interior washer and dryer. NO CARPET. Top it off with close by Waterford Lakes shopping and restaurants to meet all needs. Just finished new roof on this home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 CYPRESS RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.