Alafaya, FL
16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL
Last updated October 20 2019 at 3:07 AM

16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL

16235 Sunflower Trail · No Longer Available
Location

16235 Sunflower Trail, Alafaya, FL 32828
Seaward Plantation Estates

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come Home to a Piece of Heaven on this fabulous 5 acre Parcel which has creek access and is wooded. This Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Plan and very spacious Manufactured Home has indoor Laundry Room and a Large Screen Porch on 5 Acres off East Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Blvd. The home has a Large Living area, Dining Room, Living Room and Greatroom off the Kitchen with breakfast counter. This Home is on Septic Tank and Well Water, a Covered 2 Car Carport and Storage Shed. Small Pets Please - No Aggressive Breed Dogs - Renter and Pet Insurance Required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have any available units?
16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have?
Some of 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL currently offering any rent specials?
16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL pet-friendly?
Yes, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL is pet friendly.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL offer parking?
Yes, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL offers parking.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have a pool?
No, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL does not have a pool.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have accessible units?
No, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL does not have accessible units.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have units with dishwashers?
No, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL have units with air conditioning?
No, 16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL does not have units with air conditioning.

