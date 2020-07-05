16235 SUNFLOWER TRAIL

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Come Home to a Piece of Heaven on this fabulous 5 acre Parcel which has creek access and is wooded. This Spectacular 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Split Plan and very spacious Manufactured Home has indoor Laundry Room and a Large Screen Porch on 5 Acres off East Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Blvd. The home has a Large Living area, Dining Room, Living Room and Greatroom off the Kitchen with breakfast counter. This Home is on Septic Tank and Well Water, a Covered 2 Car Carport and Storage Shed. Small Pets Please - No Aggressive Breed Dogs - Renter and Pet Insurance Required.