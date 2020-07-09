All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

16186 Old Ash Loop

16186 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Location

16186 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
East Orlando- Gated Community of TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs... 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Community pool. AVALON PARK area.. - ** All new stainless steel appliances to be installed on 12/13/19** TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Located in GATED COMMUNITY in East Orlando, this home features brick paved covered front porch and private brick paved courtyard in rear between the house and garage. SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS in kitchen, with solid wood cabinets, ISLAND COUNTER and spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. Half bath downstairs with pedestal sink. All bedrooms are upstairs, with WALK IN closet in master bedroom. Ample counter space in master bath, GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. WASHER & DRYER included as-is and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one small pet under 25lbs, with increase in security deposit. Two car garage in rear. Community amenities include: Community pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball, pavilion. LOCATION walking distance to the new Timber Point Middle School, and is just minutes to AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES, UCF and Lockheed Martin. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait, call TODAY!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have any available units?
16186 Old Ash Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16186 Old Ash Loop have?
Some of 16186 Old Ash Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16186 Old Ash Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16186 Old Ash Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16186 Old Ash Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 16186 Old Ash Loop is pet friendly.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop offer parking?
Yes, 16186 Old Ash Loop offers parking.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16186 Old Ash Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have a pool?
Yes, 16186 Old Ash Loop has a pool.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have accessible units?
No, 16186 Old Ash Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16186 Old Ash Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16186 Old Ash Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16186 Old Ash Loop does not have units with air conditioning.

