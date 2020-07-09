16186 Old Ash Loop

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court courtyard parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

East Orlando- Gated Community of TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs... 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Community pool. AVALON PARK area.. - ** All new stainless steel appliances to be installed on 12/13/19** TIMBER POINTE at Timber Springs 3br 2.5ba townhouse. Located in GATED COMMUNITY in East Orlando, this home features brick paved covered front porch and private brick paved courtyard in rear between the house and garage. SOLID SURFACE COUNTERS in kitchen, with solid wood cabinets, ISLAND COUNTER and spacious breakfast nook off the kitchen. Half bath downstairs with pedestal sink. All bedrooms are upstairs, with WALK IN closet in master bedroom. Ample counter space in master bath, GARDEN TUB/shower combo. Tub/shower combo in bath 2. WASHER & DRYER included as-is and to be maintained by tenant at tenant's expense. Owner will consider one small pet under 25lbs, with increase in security deposit. Two car garage in rear. Community amenities include: Community pool, playground, tennis courts, basketball, pavilion. LOCATION walking distance to the new Timber Point Middle School, and is just minutes to AVALON PARK, WATERFORD LAKES, UCF and Lockheed Martin. Tenants will be required to obtain Renters insurance that includes $300,000 of liability coverage. Don't wait, call TODAY!



Copy and paste link below to schedule a showing!

https://showmojo.com/l/31ae29107e



(RLNE5202368)