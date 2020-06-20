All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:07 AM

16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange

16081 Old Ash Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16081 Old Ash Loop, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
business center
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
business center
parking
playground
pool
garage
3/2.5 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT AT 16081 OLD ASH LOOP, FL 32828, Gated Community ( gate code Access), New Paint, New Carpet Updtsirs and Wall to Wall Tile Downstairs - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or Joe Hwash at joe.hawash2@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. NO PETS ALLOWED.

3 Bedroom 2.5 Townhouse at the Gated community of Timber Point, all bedrooms are upstairs including the Master, Master Bath, 2 bedrooms and one full bath. . 1/2 a bath downstairs, New Paint, New Carpet Upstair and Stairs and Wall to Wall Tile Downstairs. Kitchen with appliances, Combined Dining & Family room, one car garage. This Townhouse is conveniently located with easy access to Beachline toll Rd. 528, Greenway toll road 417, near Orlando International Airport, minutes to University of Central Florida, schools, business centers, restaurants and shopping.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-445-7085 Luis Mendez call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.

Driving Direction: Fl-528 E Towards International Airport/Cape Cavavaral, exit 20 turn left onto International Corporate Park Blvd. Slight left onto Monument Pkwy, 1st right onto Innovation Way onto Avalon Park S Blvd. Continue on Avalon Park past Frank St. turn left on Timber Spring Blvd, turn right on Timber Pointe Dr. ( Gate access required), take 1st left onto Old Ash Loop, house is on the left..

(RLNE3263551)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have any available units?
16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have?
Some of 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange currently offering any rent specials?
16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange pet-friendly?
No, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange offer parking?
Yes, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange offers parking.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have a pool?
Yes, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange has a pool.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have accessible units?
No, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have units with dishwashers?
No, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange have units with air conditioning?
No, 16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College