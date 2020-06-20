16081 OLD ASH LOOP Orange

Amenities

3/2.5 BEDROOM HOME FOR RENT AT 16081 OLD ASH LOOP, FL 32828, Gated Community ( gate code Access), New Paint, New Carpet Updtsirs and Wall to Wall Tile Downstairs - Realsource Property Manager only accepts online applications that include your full application fee payment and two most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to eliza.hawash@gmail.com or Joe Hwash at joe.hawash2@gmail.com at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an application. NO PETS ALLOWED.



3 Bedroom 2.5 Townhouse at the Gated community of Timber Point, all bedrooms are upstairs including the Master, Master Bath, 2 bedrooms and one full bath. . 1/2 a bath downstairs, New Paint, New Carpet Upstair and Stairs and Wall to Wall Tile Downstairs. Kitchen with appliances, Combined Dining & Family room, one car garage. This Townhouse is conveniently located with easy access to Beachline toll Rd. 528, Greenway toll road 417, near Orlando International Airport, minutes to University of Central Florida, schools, business centers, restaurants and shopping.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-445-7085 Luis Mendez call Joe Hawash at 407-340-7472 or Eliza Hawash at 407-340-7372.



Driving Direction: Fl-528 E Towards International Airport/Cape Cavavaral, exit 20 turn left onto International Corporate Park Blvd. Slight left onto Monument Pkwy, 1st right onto Innovation Way onto Avalon Park S Blvd. Continue on Avalon Park past Frank St. turn left on Timber Spring Blvd, turn right on Timber Pointe Dr. ( Gate access required), take 1st left onto Old Ash Loop, house is on the left..



