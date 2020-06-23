16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED!! Avalon Park area "executive" rental in GATED COMMUNITY of Bristol Estates! Let one of your TWO brick paver driveways welcome you home to your 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 half bath PLUS office and loft retreat. With soaring ceilings in the formal living room and tons of natural light throughout, just under 4000 sq/ft has this gem has been recently remodeled. HUGE kitchen with island, butler pantry, wall oven and microwave is perfect for entertaining unless you prefer to have your family or guests out on your screen enclosed patio with pool overlooking a tranquil pond. Relax in the breakfast room off of the kitchen while looking out at the morning sun over the water. In the evening, enjoy a gourmet dinner in the formal dining room then wind down in the family room for a movie. TWO MASTER bedrooms await (one upstairs and one down) with ENORMOUS closet space! Upstairs, bedrooms offer a "Jack and Jill" bathroom and another half bath off the loft area. 2 garages for all your toys. Washer and dryer included.