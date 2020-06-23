All apartments in Alafaya
16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE
16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE

16060 Bristol Lake Circle · No Longer Available
Location

16060 Bristol Lake Circle, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Avalon Park area "executive" rental in GATED COMMUNITY of Bristol Estates! Let one of your TWO brick paver driveways welcome you home to your 5 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 half bath PLUS office and loft retreat. With soaring ceilings in the formal living room and tons of natural light throughout, just under 4000 sq/ft has this gem has been recently remodeled. HUGE kitchen with island, butler pantry, wall oven and microwave is perfect for entertaining unless you prefer to have your family or guests out on your screen enclosed patio with pool overlooking a tranquil pond. Relax in the breakfast room off of the kitchen while looking out at the morning sun over the water. In the evening, enjoy a gourmet dinner in the formal dining room then wind down in the family room for a movie. TWO MASTER bedrooms await (one upstairs and one down) with ENORMOUS closet space! Upstairs, bedrooms offer a "Jack and Jill" bathroom and another half bath off the loft area. 2 garages for all your toys. Washer and dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have any available units?
16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE does offer parking.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16060 BRISTOL LAKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
