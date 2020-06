Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful 3/2.5 townhouse with a screened porch and an amazing pond view, located in the gated community of Woodland Terrace. Not only this home has a living room but also a family room and an upstairs loft for extra space. Community offers several amenities including a pool, tennis courts, playground, etc. Avalon Park has a small town community feel with shops, restaurants, as well as family activities. Less than 10 minutes away from Waterford Lakes. Available July 1st.