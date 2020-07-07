15537 Carina Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f484b051 ---- O - TO - OPEN HOUSE TODAY ONLY, FRIDAY JUNE 21ST, AT 5:30PM, MUST CALL OUR OFFICE TO BE PLACED ON LIST. Beautiful home in Waterford Trails. Large family room. Open concept, updated fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops ready for your cooking needs and perfect with a breakfast bar for breakfast on the go. To the left of the kitchen a nice dining area to enjoy your meals. Large fenced in back yard also a covered patio area great for entertaining or just to enjoy the weather and some privacy. Come back in a take a look at the large master with walk in closet and the bathroom with dual vanity and shower tub. Lawn Maintenance included in rents. This house will not last long, make your move today! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee: (SORRY NO PETS) Administration Fee: $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.