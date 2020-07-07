All apartments in Alafaya
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15537 Carina Drive
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

15537 Carina Drive

15537 Carina Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15537 Carina Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/84f484b051 ---- O - TO - OPEN HOUSE TODAY ONLY, FRIDAY JUNE 21ST, AT 5:30PM, MUST CALL OUR OFFICE TO BE PLACED ON LIST. Beautiful home in Waterford Trails. Large family room. Open concept, updated fully equipped kitchen with granite counter tops ready for your cooking needs and perfect with a breakfast bar for breakfast on the go. To the left of the kitchen a nice dining area to enjoy your meals. Large fenced in back yard also a covered patio area great for entertaining or just to enjoy the weather and some privacy. Come back in a take a look at the large master with walk in closet and the bathroom with dual vanity and shower tub. Lawn Maintenance included in rents. This house will not last long, make your move today! Renters Insurance Must be Obtained and Submitted Prior To Move In Date. Additional Fees Apply: Pet Privilege Fee: (SORRY NO PETS) Administration Fee: $195 (All Fees are subject to change without prior notice) Please Note: Applicant(s) maybe subject to HOA application fees, deposits, rules, policies, procedures, and processes. All County does not accept responsibility for HOA rental fees and/or board approval process.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15537 Carina Drive have any available units?
15537 Carina Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15537 Carina Drive have?
Some of 15537 Carina Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15537 Carina Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15537 Carina Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15537 Carina Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15537 Carina Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15537 Carina Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15537 Carina Drive offers parking.
Does 15537 Carina Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15537 Carina Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15537 Carina Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15537 Carina Drive has a pool.
Does 15537 Carina Drive have accessible units?
No, 15537 Carina Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15537 Carina Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15537 Carina Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15537 Carina Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15537 Carina Drive has units with air conditioning.

