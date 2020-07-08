Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Fantastic 4 Bedroom /2 Bathroom with Private Pool *** Ready to Move In*** - This 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage with Private Pool is Ready to Move In

Property Located at 15503 Perdido Drive Orlando, FL 32828

Fabulous Home is Located in Desired Waterford Trails Community

Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash & Granite Countertops

Tile & Laminate Floors Throughout

Screened Private Pool with Jacuzzi & Child Safety Guard with Conservation Lot View

Pool Service Included

Washer & Dryer Included

Only Small Pets Allowed

Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval

Surrounded by Top Rated Schools

Located Just Minutes Away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, Avalon Park & UCF Area

The Neighboring Community has a lot to Offer Residents, Restaurants and Activities

Must See to Really Appreciate

Call Ivan Tobon with Outlet Property Management Today at 407-308-0600 to Schedule an Appointment

Won't Last !



