Alafaya, FL
15503 Perdido Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

15503 Perdido Drive

15503 Perdido Drive · No Longer Available
Alafaya
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Pool
3 Bedrooms
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

15503 Perdido Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Fantastic 4 Bedroom /2 Bathroom with Private Pool *** Ready to Move In*** - This 4 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom / 2 Car Garage with Private Pool is Ready to Move In
Property Located at 15503 Perdido Drive Orlando, FL 32828
Fabulous Home is Located in Desired Waterford Trails Community
Fully Equipped Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Backsplash & Granite Countertops
Tile & Laminate Floors Throughout
Screened Private Pool with Jacuzzi & Child Safety Guard with Conservation Lot View
Pool Service Included
Washer & Dryer Included
Only Small Pets Allowed
Renter's Insurance Required Upon Approval
Surrounded by Top Rated Schools
Located Just Minutes Away from Waterford Lakes Town Center, Avalon Park & UCF Area
The Neighboring Community has a lot to Offer Residents, Restaurants and Activities
Must See to Really Appreciate
Call Ivan Tobon with Outlet Property Management Today at 407-308-0600 to Schedule an Appointment
Won't Last !

(RLNE5762768)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15503 Perdido Drive have any available units?
15503 Perdido Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15503 Perdido Drive have?
Some of 15503 Perdido Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15503 Perdido Drive currently offering any rent specials?
15503 Perdido Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15503 Perdido Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 15503 Perdido Drive is pet friendly.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive offer parking?
Yes, 15503 Perdido Drive offers parking.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15503 Perdido Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive have a pool?
Yes, 15503 Perdido Drive has a pool.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive have accessible units?
No, 15503 Perdido Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 15503 Perdido Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15503 Perdido Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 15503 Perdido Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

