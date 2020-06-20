Amenities

A beautiful 4/2 home with all new appliance, close to E. Colonial, shopping center such as Wal-Mart Groceries store, and waterford lakes shops. It has ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom and walk way. Living room, all bedrooms are wood laminate flooring. READY TO BE MOVE APRIL 1st .... Close to OIA, 417, and UCF, minutes to downtown Orlando. Included:, Playground, and Tennis court at Waterford Trail Neighborhood. Deposit: $1650 Pet Deposit: $100 (small pet less than 201bs only) Application Fee: $50 per adult (Covers a Criminal, Background, and Credit Check) Located: 1549 Lalique Lane, Orlando, FL 32828. Please call (407)403-4632 to have more information, Thank you.