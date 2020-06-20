All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated March 16 2020 at 6:59 PM

1549 LALIQUE LANE

1549 Lalique Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1549 Lalique Lane, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
A beautiful 4/2 home with all new appliance, close to E. Colonial, shopping center such as Wal-Mart Groceries store, and waterford lakes shops. It has ceramic tile in kitchen, bathroom and walk way. Living room, all bedrooms are wood laminate flooring. READY TO BE MOVE APRIL 1st .... Close to OIA, 417, and UCF, minutes to downtown Orlando. Included:, Playground, and Tennis court at Waterford Trail Neighborhood. Deposit: $1650 Pet Deposit: $100 (small pet less than 201bs only) Application Fee: $50 per adult (Covers a Criminal, Background, and Credit Check) Located: 1549 Lalique Lane, Orlando, FL 32828. Please call (407)403-4632 to have more information, Thank you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 1650
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have any available units?
1549 LALIQUE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have?
Some of 1549 LALIQUE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1549 LALIQUE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1549 LALIQUE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1549 LALIQUE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1549 LALIQUE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1549 LALIQUE LANE offers parking.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1549 LALIQUE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have a pool?
No, 1549 LALIQUE LANE does not have a pool.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have accessible units?
No, 1549 LALIQUE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1549 LALIQUE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1549 LALIQUE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1549 LALIQUE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

