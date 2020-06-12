All apartments in Alafaya
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:18 PM

15449 GALBI DRIVE

15449 Galbi Drive · (407) 901-9609
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15449 Galbi Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 15449 GALBI DRIVE · Avail. now

$2,070

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
pool
Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF. This home is very clean, bright and well maintained. Home features tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops in the kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances. Home has an open floor plan with a very spacious family, living and kitchen combination. The bedrooms are very ample with great closet space. Large, Fenced back yard with a view of the pond. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Waterford Trails community features a community pool and walking trails! Freshly painted. No pets, no roommates/college students.

Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)
First full month due at move-in
Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)
A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)
Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required
Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in
Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants
No pets. A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

An appointment will be required for showings.Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call our office.

We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5809137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have any available units?
15449 GALBI DRIVE has a unit available for $2,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have?
Some of 15449 GALBI DRIVE's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15449 GALBI DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15449 GALBI DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15449 GALBI DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15449 GALBI DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15449 GALBI DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15449 GALBI DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15449 GALBI DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15449 GALBI DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 15449 GALBI DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15449 GALBI DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15449 GALBI DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
