15449 GALBI DRIVE

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly stainless steel pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly pool

Wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails - Welcome home to this wonderful 3BR/2.5BA home in Waterford Trails! This home is move in ready and very convenient to Colonial Dr., the 417, 408 and UCF. This home is very clean, bright and well maintained. Home features tile downstairs and carpet upstairs. The kitchen features granite counter tops in the kitchen with modern stainless steel appliances. Home has an open floor plan with a very spacious family, living and kitchen combination. The bedrooms are very ample with great closet space. Large, Fenced back yard with a view of the pond. Washer/Dryer Hookups. Waterford Trails community features a community pool and walking trails! Freshly painted. No pets, no roommates/college students.



Application Fee Per Adult (18 & Older)

First full month due at move-in

Holding Deposit is equal to one month's rent (transfers to Security Deposit once approved)

A/C Filter Service is $15/month (Mandatory)

Renter's Insurance or Liability Insurance is required

Admin Fee of $275 is due at move-in

Pet affidavit must be completed by ALL applicants

No pets. A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



An appointment will be required for showings.Interactive, Real-time VIRTUAL TOURS are Now Available!For more information visit, www.hamptonandhampton.com or call our office.



We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received but will accept back up applications



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5809137)