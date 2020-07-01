1537 Anna Catherine Dr

Amenities

Amazing Lakefront and Beautiful Conservation View Home in Eastwood! - Amazing lakefront and beautiful conservation view four bedroom/three full bath single family home located in the 24/7 guard gated The Preserve at Eastwood community. With separate formal living room and dining room and a large family room. Great kitchen with wood cabinets and built-in desk area and Corian countertops. Master bedroom has a magnificent view of the lake. Master bathroom has a large tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. Screen lanai under roof with A/C to enjoy the beautiful lake and conservation view. Amazing built-up paver patio space overlooking water and conservation areas. HVAC heat pump was replaced in 2014. Exterior was painted in 2015. Light fixtures were upgraded with ceiling fan remotes. A rated school, Sunrise Elementary exclusively for Eastwood residents. Great location close to SR 417, SR 528, SR 408, E Colonial Dr, UCF, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, and Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping plaza. Approximately 15-20 minutes to the new medical city, Lake Nona area, and about 20-25 minutes to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Call to schedule a showing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!



(RLNE5406880)