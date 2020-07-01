All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 1537 Anna Catherine Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
1537 Anna Catherine Dr
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1537 Anna Catherine Dr

1537 Anna Catherine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1537 Anna Catherine Drive, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing Lakefront and Beautiful Conservation View Home in Eastwood! - Amazing lakefront and beautiful conservation view four bedroom/three full bath single family home located in the 24/7 guard gated The Preserve at Eastwood community. With separate formal living room and dining room and a large family room. Great kitchen with wood cabinets and built-in desk area and Corian countertops. Master bedroom has a magnificent view of the lake. Master bathroom has a large tub, separate shower, and dual vanities. Secondary bedrooms are spacious. Screen lanai under roof with A/C to enjoy the beautiful lake and conservation view. Amazing built-up paver patio space overlooking water and conservation areas. HVAC heat pump was replaced in 2014. Exterior was painted in 2015. Light fixtures were upgraded with ceiling fan remotes. A rated school, Sunrise Elementary exclusively for Eastwood residents. Great location close to SR 417, SR 528, SR 408, E Colonial Dr, UCF, Research Park, Siemens, Lockheed Martin, and Waterford Lakes Town Center shopping plaza. Approximately 15-20 minutes to the new medical city, Lake Nona area, and about 20-25 minutes to Orlando International Airport (MCO). Call to schedule a showing and apply to live in this wonderful home today!

(RLNE5406880)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have any available units?
1537 Anna Catherine Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have?
Some of 1537 Anna Catherine Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1537 Anna Catherine Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Anna Catherine Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Anna Catherine Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr offer parking?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have a pool?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have accessible units?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Anna Catherine Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1537 Anna Catherine Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College