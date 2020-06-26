All apartments in Alafaya
Find more places like 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alafaya, FL
/
15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT
Last updated June 15 2019 at 11:12 AM

15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

15259 Windmill Harbor Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Alafaya
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

15259 Windmill Harbor Court, Alafaya, FL 32828

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Well maintained townhome in 24 hour guard gated community -Spring Isle - in Avalon Park. Unit is located on private cul-de-sac. Shopping, dining, entertainment, with in walking distance. This spacious 3/2.5 townhome offers a fantastic, open concept, floor plan. Perfect sized kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, overlooking the great room. Upstairs master with walk in closet, en suite with double vanities. Great size 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom. 2 large storage closets in hallway. Screened patio to enjoy Florida evenings. Community offers playgrounds, pool, tennis courts and basketball court. Conveniently located, close to Waterford Lakes, 408, 528 and UCF.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have any available units?
15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Alafaya, FL.
What amenities does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have?
Some of 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT currently offering any rent specials?
15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT pet-friendly?
No, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Alafaya.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offer parking?
Yes, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT offers parking.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have a pool?
Yes, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has a pool.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have accessible units?
No, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Find a Sublet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Victoria Place
12612 Victoria Place Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd
Alafaya, FL 32828
Ashton at Waterford Lakes
12137 Ashton Manor Way
Alafaya, FL 32828
Rexford at Waterford Lakes
13001 Lake Cypress Cir
Alafaya, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Alafaya 1 BedroomsAlafaya 2 Bedrooms
Alafaya 3 BedroomsAlafaya Apartments with Pool
Alafaya Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FL
Winter Park, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FL
Maitland, FLWinter Haven, FLApopka, FLFour Corners, FLOrmond Beach, FLLake Mary, FLWest Melbourne, FLLongwood, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stoneybrook
Avalon Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona BeachFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern College