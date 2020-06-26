15259 WINDMILL HARBOR COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking playground pool garage tennis court

Well maintained townhome in 24 hour guard gated community -Spring Isle - in Avalon Park. Unit is located on private cul-de-sac. Shopping, dining, entertainment, with in walking distance. This spacious 3/2.5 townhome offers a fantastic, open concept, floor plan. Perfect sized kitchen with 42" wood cabinets, overlooking the great room. Upstairs master with walk in closet, en suite with double vanities. Great size 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom. 2 large storage closets in hallway. Screened patio to enjoy Florida evenings. Community offers playgrounds, pool, tennis courts and basketball court. Conveniently located, close to Waterford Lakes, 408, 528 and UCF.